PHOTOS: Muslim Faithful Sanitise Their Hands Before Juma’ah Prayers

Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Friday were seen practising the hand cleansing precautionary measures as efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus gathers momentum.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday characterised the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic due to its rapid spread globally.

After ablution, Muslims were asked to sanitise their hands before entering the mosque for Juma’ah Prayers.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria has recorded success in tackling the Covid-19 virus, revealing that the person, who had contact with Nigeria’s index case, has tested negative and will soon be allowed to go home.

Dr Ehanire also revealed that the health condition of the index case is progressing and will be closely monitored till early next week when he is expected to be discharged too.

See photos below: