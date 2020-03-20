Advertisement

Senate President Condoles With Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Over Wife’s Death

Updated March 20, 2020
A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over the death of his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Lawan commiserated with the entire family of the Senator who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the Eighth Senate and the people of Bayelsa State over the tragic loss.

He said the late Mrs Murray- Bruce was a pillar of support for her husband and their entire family, saying her untimely passage has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Lawan urged Senator Murray-Bruce to take solace from the enviable life that she lived and the fond memories she left with all those whose lives she touched.

The Senate President prayed that God will comfort the Senator, the children and other loved ones she left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.



