COVID-19:  Churches In Kaduna Defy Govt’s Ban, Hold Sunday Service

Despite restrictions placed on social gatherings and worship centres by the Kaduna state government, in a bid to avoid endangering lives, Christians in the Kaduna capital defied the advice and went out in droves to various churches for the usual Sunday service and other religious activities.

Though defying the ban, some worship centres tried to put certain measures in place, to ensure a clean and conducive environment for service.

READ ALSO: Abuja Records One New Case Of Coronavirus, Bringing Total Number To 27

These churches provided hand sanitizers and water at their entrances, subjecting worshipers to wash their hands and apply sanitizers before entering for worship.

One of such churches is the Saint Joseph Catholic Cathedral in the Kaduna state capital, where a usual large turn out of worshippers was experienced.

The catholic church held its normal two Sunday services, in total defiance to the advice for people to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings for the meantime.