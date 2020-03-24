Advertisement

India To Go Under Total Virus Lockdown, Says PM Modi

Updated March 24, 2020
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint media briefing at the Hyderadad House in New Delhi on February 8, 2020. Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is on his four-day state visit to India from February 7.
India’s 1.3 billion people will go under “total lockdown” from midnight Tuesday (1830 GMT) for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“From 12 midnight today, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Modi said in a national television address to the world’s second most-populous nation.

“To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family… every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”

