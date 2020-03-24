Over 200,000 Coronavirus Cases Declared In Europe

More than 200,000 coronavirus cases have been declared in Europe, with Italy’s 63,927 infections and Spain’s 39,673 accounting for more than half of the total, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday.

With at least 200,009 cases, including 10,732 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia with 98,748 cases and 3,570 deaths. The first outbreak was in China in December.

The official figures reflect only a fraction of the total cases as many countries only test for the disease when people are hospitalised.

AFP