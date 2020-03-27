Obasanjo Donates Former Residence For COVID-19 Isolation Centre

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said he had donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State for use as an Isolation Centre for victims of the new coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate takeover.

According to Akinyemi’s statement, Obasanjo was concerned about the pandemic.

“And I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” the statement quoted the former President as saying.

The facility, located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.

On Friday evening, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total to 70.

Across the world, more than 400,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and over 15,000 have died.