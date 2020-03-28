Enugu Records Two Cases Of COVID-19

Enugu State has recorded two cases of the deadly coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Friday.

It is the first time the disease has shown up in Nigeria’s south-east region.

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State,” the NCDC said late Friday in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, the NCDC had reported the discovery of five new cases, three in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two in Oyo state. No new case was reported in Lagos.

In total, 16 new cases were confirmed on Friday.