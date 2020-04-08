Advertisement

NCDC Confirms 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Nigeria’s Total Infections Rise To 276

Updated April 8, 2020

 

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of the COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 276.

According to the NCDC, 15 are in Lagos, four are in the FCT, two are in Bauchi, while the other is in Edo.

A breakdown of the cases in each of the states shows that Lagos now has 145 cases, the FCT Abuja 54, Osun 20, Edo 12, Oyo 11, Bauchi eight, Akwa-Ibom and Kaduna five each, four in Ogun, two each in Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers states, while Ondo, Benue, Katsina and Delta states have one case each.

Six deaths have also been recorded. Meanwhile, on a positive note, 44 cases have been discharged.

A 15-man medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

As the government scales up efforts to curb the spread of the disease in the country, some Chinese medical experts have been invited to complement such efforts.

The 15-man medical team from China arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday in a chartered Air Peace aircraft and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehainre was at the airport to receive them.

News that Chinese medical experts were coming into the country had split opinion, but the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had last week, insisted that they would complement ongoing efforts to tackle the pandemic.



