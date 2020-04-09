DisCos Ready To Give Nigerians Two-Month Free Electricity

Electricity distribution companies on Wednesday announced that they have aligned with the proposal by the National Assembly and the Federal Government to give Nigerians two months of free electricity.

In a statement by the Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, the DisCos stated that modalities for the free power would be worked on and made public in due course.

“The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country,” the statement read in part.

They added that “We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

The umbrella body of the electricity distribution company also commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and added that they are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had earlier met with the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and the management of National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) following an outcry by Nigerians on better electricity supply especially during the stay-at-home order by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.