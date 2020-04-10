Plateau Governor, Family Test Negative To COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and members of his family have tested negative to the coronavirus disease after carrying out the test.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesman, Simon Macham, samples of Plateau’s First Family were taken two days ago by health officials and forwarded to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for examination.

According to him, the results came back on April 9 and indicated negative for the Governor and members of his family.

Reacting to the results, Lalong said he and his family decided to take the test in order to help in tackling the rising stigma that is gradually building up on the disease and making people reluctant of coming out even when they notice any symptoms.

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma. I call on all our citizens particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache and general fatigue, or have had contact with any infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination,” the governor said.

Lalong said the state government has continued to take proactive measures including a one-week total lockdown that began yesterday to prevent movements that could expose the state to the disease.

Lalong also assured the people that the NCDC has already approved the establishment of a COVID-19 Testing Centre in the state which will take off very soon and reduce challenges associated with going to Abuja for testing.

While thanking the citizens of the state for their cooperation and compliance to government’s directives in curbing COVID-19, he promised that his administration will not subject them to any unnecessary hardship and losses.