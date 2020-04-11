Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

The Lagos State government has confirmed another death from the COVID-19 disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to him, the patient died in a private hospital.

As of 9:30 pm on Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed that the death toll in the country was seven. It also confirmed that there were 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases

58 discharged

7 deaths Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

Of the 17 cases, Abayomi noted that eight were in Lagos, and that the total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 166.

The commissioner also noted that three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

Meanwhile, he noted that an additional 7 #COVID19 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” Abayomi stated, while urging residents to keep obeying the #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe#ForAGreaterLagos.

