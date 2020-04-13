COVID-19: Cross River Govt Distributes Food To The Vulnerable

The Cross River State Govt has purchased food items to be distributed to the vulnerable in the state, following Governor Ben Ayade’s executive order on COVID-19.

The food items ranging from yam, garri, tomatoes, potatoes, oil, etc are to be distributed in the coming days to indigent families across the 18 Local Government Areas using a register that contains details of those that fall into the category.

Also donated to the food bank is a truckload of food items by groups and organizations to stock the food bank with food for onward distribution in the coming days.

Speaking to Channels Television, First Lady of the state, Dr. Linda Ayade, said the gesture is to help the people maintain a good livelihood considering the total lockdown in the state.

“To keep a total lockdown just like I said we have to bring some palliative measures to help the people to still maintain a good livelihood because you know they are several determinants of health.

“It’s not just a disease, hunger is one of those so we want to beat all of those determinants as much as possible,” she said.

While noting that the Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare, Blessing Egbara, is in charge of the foodstuffs, Ayade said the state government will ensure that the items reach residents of the state that are in extreme need of food.

Ayade also stressed the importance of wearing a nose mask, saying that since one doesn’t know the status of the next neighbour, the people should always protect themselves from COVID-19 by wearing masks.

“If you have to leave your house, you have to wear your mask because you don’t know who you are coming in contact with. You don’t know the status of that person; the person doesn’t know your status.

“You are wearing a mask and am wearing one at least we feel a bit save that no matter what we are not going to catch anything from each other,” she added.