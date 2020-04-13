Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To Challenges Of This Unprecedented Situation – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the period of the last lockdown order.

The President stated this during a nationwide broadcast in which he briefed Nigerians on the pertinence of the 14-day lockdown exercise and informed the nation that the exercise will be extended by another two weeks.

He commended the security agencies for rising to the challenges posed by this unprecedented situation with gallantry.

President Buhari urged them to continue to maintain utmost vigilance, firmness as well as restraint in enforcing the restriction orders.

He also urged them not to neglect statutory security responsibilities.

Speaking further on the importance of the lockdown, President Buhari stated that the rationale behind the decision to extend the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States is to save more lives and bring the spread of COVID-19 to a halt.

President Buhari explained that his administration’s approach to the coronavirus has remained in two steps which include protecting the lives of citizens and residents in the country, as well preserving the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

The President stressed that considering this, and after a careful review of the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force, it became necessary to extend the lockdown in the two states and the FCT.