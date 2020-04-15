20-Year-Old Man Reportedly Shot Dead By Police In Anambra

A 20-year-old man has allegedly been shot dead by policemen at New Tyre Market in Nkpor, Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed in a communique stated that the incident was caused by an unprovoked attack on police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.

The PPRO in his statement claimed that the youths also tried to snatch some rifles from the police operatives.

Though the police say the youths stirred the unrest, some eye witnesses maintain that the security operatives caused the problem when they tried to disperse some people at a drinking point.

Channels Television gathered that a discreet investigation into the matter has been ordered by the Police Commissioner, John Abang.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts were still ongoing to restore sanity within the area even as a massive protest ensued after the incident.