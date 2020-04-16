COVID-19: Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Donates Extra $150m To Fight Pandemic

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated an extra $150m for the fight against COVID-19.

The foundation revealed this in a tweet shared through its official handle on Wednesday which brings its total commitment to the fight against the coronavirus disease to $250m.

“Today,” the tweet read, “we are committing an additional $150 million to our overall #COVID-19 response bringing our total commitment to more than $250 million.

In a statement on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s website, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Suzman described the coronavirus pandemic as a unique situation, assuring that the organization is in a position to help.

“This is a unique situation; we are in a unique position to help,” the statement added.

Suzman explained that “Even in an emergency like this, the starting point for how to use our resources is where it’s always been: Our fundamental belief that all lives have equal value.

“And since we know that epidemics hit the poorest and most vulnerable communities hardest, that’s where our funding is chiefly directed.”

Bill Gates had earlier faulted the United States’ halting of funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) and described the development as dangerous.

“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” the businessman said.

The world, more than ever, needs the WHO which is helping to slow down the spread of COVID-19, according to Gates.