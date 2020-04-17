COVID-19: Gombe Sets Up Two Isolation Centres

Gombe State Government has set up two treatment and isolation centres to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The isolation centres are the Kwadon Infectious Disease Hospital, which has a 150-bed capacity and another at the State Specialist Hospital.

While commissioning the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres set up by his administration on Thursday Governor Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration will do everything humanly possible to ensure a healthy society.

He explained that the state government decided to create the centres to show his administration’s preparedness for any case of the pandemic in the state.

According to the governor, the state government is willing to spend more to contain the pandemic as well as reposition the health sector for the benefit of the people.

Yayaha added that the decision to close schools and social centres in the state was to promote social distancing which has so far been proven as an antidote to the spread of the virus.