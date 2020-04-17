COVID-19: Jigawa Records Index Case

Jigawa State Government has on Friday said the state has recorded its first case of coronavirus.

This is coming as the state government moved one patient from Kano to Dutse, the state capital after being rejected for treatment.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Zakari who confirmed this to journalists said the index case was on his way back to Jigawa from Lagos.

According to Zakari, the victim was tested positive for the virus in Kano State.

“Some few days back, there were some young men that travelled all the way from Southwest specifically Lagos. One of them is from Ogun.

“They were travelling back home. They were intercepted in Kano and their samples were taken and one of them turned out positive.

“The normal procedure according to the Centre for Disease Control is that wherever your samples are taken, they give you a number. That patient is yours so you take care of that patient,” he said.

Speaking further, the Commissioner noted that efforts made by the state government to liaise with officials of the Kano State Ministry of Health proved really difficult.

Following this development, Zakari explained that Governor Badaru Abubakar directed that the state government should take proper care of the patient.