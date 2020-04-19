Advertisement
BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Recovers From COVID-19
Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of Afropop music sensation, Davido, has recovered from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Davido made this known via a statement on his Twitter Page on Sunday.
“Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you,” Davido stated.
READ ALSO: Davido Goes Into Self-Isolation As Fiancée, Chioma Tests Positive For COVID-19
Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..
— Davido (@davido) April 19, 2020
More on Coronavirus
Advertisement