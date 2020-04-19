Advertisement

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Recovers From COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2020

 

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of Afropop music sensation, Davido, has recovered from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Davido made this known via a statement on his Twitter Page on Sunday.

“Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you,” Davido stated.

