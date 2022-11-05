JUST IN: Autopsy Confirmed Davido’s Son Drowned – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke confirmed that the three-year-old died as a result of drowning.

The police also said two suspects arrested in connection to the incident are still being quizzed.

“The two suspects are still with us. Autopsy has been concluded. The autopsy confirmed that he (Ifeanyi) died by drowning,” Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin told Channels Television on Saturday.

On whether the two principal suspects will be charged in court, the police spokesman said, “I don’t want to preempt that. Investigation is still ongoing.”

On October 31, global and local fans of award-winning music icon, David Adeleke better known as Davido were inconsolable over the tragic demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido and the lad’s mother, Chioma Rowland, were said to be out of the state and left the lad in the care of his minders at their Banana Island residence in Lagos when the sad occurrence happened.

The police had arrested eight of Davido’s domestic workers but later released six of them.

In 2018, Nigerian music star, Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, lost his son, Daniel Jr. in similar tragic circumstance.

Daniel Jr. reportedly died in a swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos while he was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States.