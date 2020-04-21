Advertisement

Lagos Discharges Nine More COVID-19 Patients

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2020
A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo: [email protected]

 

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced the discharge of nine more COVID-19 patients in the state.

The announcement was revealed in a tweet by Sanwo-Olu’s special adviser on new media, Jubril Gawat.

According to Jubril, the patients include five females and four males, and one Polish national.

 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Lagos to 107.

On Monday, Lagos did not record any Covid-19 case, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, but two deaths were announced on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the state posted a record 70 cases.

Lagos is regarded as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria and, as at Tuesday afternoon, had recorded 376 cases of the virus.



More on Local

Olu Of Warri Condoles Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death

Obasanjo Describes Akinjide As Titan In Legal Profession

COVID-19: WAEC, NECO Postponement Is Indefinite, Says FG

COVID-19: Abia Records First Two Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement