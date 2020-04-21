Lagos Discharges Nine More COVID-19 Patients

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced the discharge of nine more COVID-19 patients in the state.

The announcement was revealed in a tweet by Sanwo-Olu’s special adviser on new media, Jubril Gawat.

According to Jubril, the patients include five females and four males, and one Polish national.

FLASH: The Incident Commander of the #Covid19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 9 more #Covid19 patients, 5 females & 4 males which includes 1 foreign National – a polish .. total discharged now 107.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/QhjX7Mxeuu — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) April 21, 2020

This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Lagos to 107.

On Monday, Lagos did not record any Covid-19 case, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, but two deaths were announced on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the state posted a record 70 cases.

Lagos is regarded as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria and, as at Tuesday afternoon, had recorded 376 cases of the virus.