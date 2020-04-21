Advertisement
Lagos Discharges Nine More COVID-19 Patients
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced the discharge of nine more COVID-19 patients in the state.
The announcement was revealed in a tweet by Sanwo-Olu’s special adviser on new media, Jubril Gawat.
According to Jubril, the patients include five females and four males, and one Polish national.
FLASH: The Incident Commander of the #Covid19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 9 more #Covid19 patients, 5 females & 4 males which includes 1 foreign National – a polish .. total discharged now 107.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/QhjX7Mxeuu
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) April 21, 2020
This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Lagos to 107.
On Monday, Lagos did not record any Covid-19 case, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, but two deaths were announced on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the state posted a record 70 cases.
Lagos is regarded as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria and, as at Tuesday afternoon, had recorded 376 cases of the virus.
More on Local
Advertisement