Buhari Orders Payment Of Salaries For All Lecturers Not Enrolled In IPPIS

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved immediate payments of salaries owed some lecturers who are not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Following the refusal to enrol in the IPPIS, some lecturers’ salaries were withheld, however, President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, asked that the arrears owed these lecturers be paid.

President Buhari gave the approval order after a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige yesterday in Abuja.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Mr Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation noted that the approval is in line with measures to see that no one is left at a disadvantage during this trying time.

Prior to the President’s intervention, the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have been at eachother’s necks over the refusal of the university lecturers to join in the IPPIS payment platform.