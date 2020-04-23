Advertisement

Edo Commissioner Regains Freedom From Abductors

Channels Television  
Updated April 23, 2020

 

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta has confirmed the release of the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale from his abductors.

Mr. Agbale was kidnapped around Benin Auchi Road, Edo State on Friday,  17th April 2020.

He was said to be his way to Ekpoma when the gunmen reportedly opened fire on his vehicle and killed his orderly before being kidnapped.

The police orderly attached to him was killed during the abduction while his driver escaped.



More on Crime Watch

Troops Kill 21 Bandits In Zamfara

Police Vow To Secure Release Of Abducted Edo Commissioner

Angry Husband Lands In Police Net After Cutting Off Wife’s Hand

Several Bandits Killed In Niger State – Military

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement