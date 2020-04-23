Edo Commissioner Regains Freedom From Abductors

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta has confirmed the release of the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale from his abductors.

Mr. Agbale was kidnapped around Benin Auchi Road, Edo State on Friday, 17th April 2020.

He was said to be his way to Ekpoma when the gunmen reportedly opened fire on his vehicle and killed his orderly before being kidnapped.

The police orderly attached to him was killed during the abduction while his driver escaped.