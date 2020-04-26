Gunmen Kill Two In Niger State

Gunmen have killed two persons and injured one person at Erena community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In the renewed attack, the gunmen also rustled at least 2,000 cattle.

Confirming the attack, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun said the incident took place at about 7:00 am on Sunday.

He, however, said a combined security force has been dispatched to the area to restore normalcy.

Channels Television gathered that bandits numbering over 100 stormed the area on motorbikes, shooting sporadically thereby leading to the death of the victims who are two villagers.

This is the third attack in less than two weeks in Shiroro LGA.

Since the renewed attacks, at least nine persons have been killed and at least over 3,000 persons displaced from their homes.

Some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently being camped at Bosso Primary school in Minna the state capital while at least 1,500 others are camped at the Central Primary School Kuta.

Earlier last week, the Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa appealed to the Federal Government to establish a permanent Military Base in Shiroro.

He had also raised fears that the attacks could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 especially in IDPs camps where social distancing are mostly not observed.

“The on and off operations by security agencies in the affected communities cannot solve the problem. The bandits know when troops are around and when they are not.

“As soon as they know the troops are withdrawn, that’s when they strike. So, the solution is to establish a permanent Base for the military in the areas.

“Their presence no doubt will scare off the hoodlums and consequently stem the tide of criminality,” the Senator said.