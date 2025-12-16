NJC Confirms Death Of Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has confirmed the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Retired Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, who passed on today at 71 years.

A condolence letter released by the NJC says the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, NJC, Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, on behalf of the entire Judiciary commiserates with the family and the government and people of Bauchi State over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The CJN also sent condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Nigerian Judiciary and the entire Legal Community, while praying for the Almighty to grant His Lordship rest and the members of his family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The letter signed by the Secretary of the NJC notes that though death is a painful reality, the NJC is consoled by the fact that His Lordship, the late CJN left a legacy of hardwork, honesty and dedication to work.

READ ALSO: Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad Dies, Gov Mohammed Mourns

A part of the condolence letter reads, “The late Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, who would have been 72 years by 31st December 2025, was a devout Muslim, a respected Jurist, who was courageous with exemplified highest ideals of the Bench.”

Late Justice Tanko Muhammad began his career in 1982, after he was called to the bar in 1981, the same year he graduated from the Nigerian Law School. In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, a position he held until 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal. He served in that capacity for two years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Court of Appeal in 1993.

He served as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022 and as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on ground of il-health.