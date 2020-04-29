Lagos Discharges 49 Former COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 49 former COVID-19 patients.

According to a tweet by the state Ministry of Health on Wednesday, the discharged patients consist of 28 female and 21 male, one of which was a Greek national.

They were discharged from the Yaba and Onikan isolation facilities.

With the latest development, the number of recoveries in the state now stands at 187.

But despite the encouraging figures, the state has remained the epicentre of the virus with a total of 844 infections.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced 195 new cases in the country, of which 80 were identified in Lagos.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus, among other things, the state government has kicked off the compulsory wearing of masks even as a phased easing of the lockdown has been approved by the president (from May 4), to allow for the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors

“Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms,” governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted on Sunday.

“Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face, as well as #SocialDistancing, are effective in slowing the spread,”.

To drive this initiative, the state government announced that it is currently producing about three million face masks for distribution to the vulnerable.

With the 195 new infections, Nigeria’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,532.

Apart from the 80 in Lagos, 38 were recorded in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State and Bauchi State each as of 12:00 am today.

In Borno state 11 cases were recorded, 10 in Gombe, Nine in Sokoto, five in Edo and Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

So far, a total of 44 deaths have been recorded in the country.