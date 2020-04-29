Fire Guts Several Shops In Kaduna

No fewer than 20 shops including a pharmacy are currently on fire in Kaduna State.

The incident started at about 7:00 pm on Wednesday along Constitution road in the state capital and the cause is yet to be known.

At the time of filing this report, officials of the state fire service and other emergency response agencies were yet to arrive at the scene.

However, residents of the area, as well as passers-by were seen making frantic efforts to put it out.

Unfortunately, most of the shop owners are not around due the lockdown imposed on the state as a result of the COVID-19.