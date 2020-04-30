PTF National Coordinator Loses Father

The father of Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is dead.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Thursday.

Mustapha announced the death of Alhaji Daneji Aliyu during the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “At this point, I wish to announce with sadness that the national coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, lost his father yesterday in the evening.”

“We commensurate with him and we pray that the Almighty shall forgive his sins and grant the deceased eternal rest.

“We also pray for God to strengthen Dr Sani Aliyu and members of his family at this very difficult time,” the SGF added.

Daneji, a former Permanent Secretary in the Kano State Ministry of Finance, died on Wednesday evening after a protracted illness at the age of 96.

He was been buried in Kano on Thursday.