Emir Of Rano Dies

The Emir of the Rano Emirate in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar-Ila, has died.

He died at a hospital in Kano on Saturday, almost one year after the Kano State Government created four new Emirate Councils and made him a first-class emir in Rano.

A member of the House of Representatives and Turakin Rano, Alhassan Rurum, confirmed the death of the emir.

The lawmakers said the Emir died at a hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by 17 children and two wives.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had signed a bill passed by the Kano State House of Assembly into law on May 8, 2019, thereby creating the Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi emirate councils from the Kano Emirate Council which at the time was led by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Five days later, on May 13, 2019, the governor presented staffs of office to Emir Abubakar-Ila, and the three other Emirs including Ibrahim Abubakar II, Emir of Karaye; Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya, and Aminu Ado-Bayero, Emir of Bichi.

Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero was made the Emir of Kano in March after the Kano State government deposed Emir Muhammdu Sanusi II.