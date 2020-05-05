NCDC Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State has recorded one more case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ review meeting on Tuesday at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 outbreak, he explained that the case is a courier driver who works with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“As you are aware, it’s been reported that we have 12 cases of the coronavirus,” Governor Sule said.

He added, “When we had 11 actually in the state, we have zero discharge and one death but as of today, we have one new case.

“So, it is taking us back to the 12 that we are running away from.”

The governor, however, noted that the patient an indigene who lives in Ado, a town in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, the patient got infected in the line of duty and is being transported to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi where he will receive treatment.

“He (the patient) carries samples for the NCDC in Abuja but lives in Karu. During the process, he got infected and he has been declared positive Tuesday morning,” Governor Sule explained.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday afternoon to 12.

Of the cases, 11 are active while the last one is a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly who died of COVID-19 complications last week.