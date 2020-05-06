Abacha’s Loot: Focus On Fund Utilization Not Rhetoric – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has urged Nigerians to pay more attention on how the Abacha loot is being utilised other than focusing on rhetorics.

In a statement from the office of the Attorney-General, Mr Malami noted that most of what is being discussed in the media regarding the characterization of the Abacha recovered funds are needless.

Mr Malami argued that contrary to what some may believe, he has been describing the funds in question as ‘Abacha Loot’, but had to change the term because when the fund were legitimately repatriated, then it became an asset.

He urged Nigerians to focus more on the use of the funds rather than continue to engage in what he termed a contest of ‘verbal dexterity and vocal acrobatics’.

Below is a full statement from the office of the Attorney-General.