Ogun Judiciary Holds First Virtual Court Proceedings

The Ogun State judiciary has held its first virtual court proceedings.

The proceeding was presided over by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu on Wednesday, with the aim of ensuring quick dispensation and administration of justice and in response to social distancing directives of the Federal Government.

Two cases were called for mentioning with a link to one of the correctional facilities in the state, after which the cases were adjourned to the May 26 and June 9, respectively.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akingbolahan Adeniran said this is the way to go in the administration of justice in the state as the state plans to replicate this in all the courts across the state.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Olusegun Olaotan assured that despite the initial challenge experienced, staffs of the ministry are being trained to ensure total compliant to the use of technology in the dispensation of justice in the state.