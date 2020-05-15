El-Rufai Meets With Security Heads, Others Over Killings In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has held an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies over renewed attacks in some parts of the state.

The meeting held on Friday at the Government House in Kaduna, two days after over 20 people were killed in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

After about four hours of deliberation behind closed doors, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Umar Muri, gave an update on what was discussed.

The member of the House of Representatives representing Kajuru/ Chikun Federal Constituency, Danjuma Barde, as well as District Head of Kufana, Titus Dauda, also briefed reporters on the outcome of the meeting.

They called on all warring parties involved in the conflict to sheath their swords and assured them that the government was working to bring the attacks to an end.

According to them, there cannot be any development when there is mutual suspicion among the Hausas, Fulanis, and the Adara people living in Kajuru.

They, therefore, appealed to all parties involved in the crisis to champion the course of peace and reconciliation.

The meeting also had in attendance the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna, as well as political leaders and traditional rulers.

The state government had imposed an indefinite curfew across the state since March 26, to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kaduna.

Despite the movement restriction, a group of armed men attacked four communities in Kajuru LGA on Tuesday, killing 15 people with five others left injured.

Barely a day later, armed men invaded three more villages also in Kajuru during which they killed eight people and injured several others.