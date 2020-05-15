Grass Cutting Scandal: Babachir’s Trial To Resume June 10

The trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, before Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama has been adjourned to June 10, 2020 for continuation of trial.

The trial was to continue today, May 14, 2020 but could not due to the absence of the prosecution witness who could not travel to Abuja due to the ban on inter-state travels as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We have a challenge, securing the attendance of the witness who is outside the court’s jurisdiction,” prosecution counsel, Offem Uket told the court, adding that he only got a two day’s notice on today’s case.

Uket, however, apologised to the court for stalling proceedings and asked for an adjournment to enable him provide the witness in court.