Lagos Discharges 13 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Thirteen more persons who had been battling with the coronavirus in Lagos State have now fully recovered.

The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Akin Abayomi, announced this on Friday evening.

According to him, the recovered patients included two females and 11 males and they have all been discharged from the isolation center.

This comes two days after a 98-year-old woman – the oldest coronavirus patient recorded in the state, recovered and was discharged.

The latest figures bring the total number of recovered cases in the state to 541 even as Lagos remains the epicenter of the virus in the country.

As of today, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 193 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,162.

Of the 193 cases, 58 were discovered in Lagos, with a total of 33 deaths so far.

As the state and the country at large, continue to battle the virus, there have been calls for the government to improve testing capacity even as the rate of community spread has been on the rise.

Last week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the current laboratory testing capacity for the state is 850 persons per day.

According to him, this can, however, be expanded to about 1,500 to 2,000 daily with the availability of adequate extraction kits.

To achieve this, he said the state has paid for over 20,000 extraction kits and has placed an order for another 20,000 in its bid to test at least 120,000 in the next 60 days.

He also noted that the state has commenced a biweekly procurement of laboratory needs “to prevent running out of these materials going forward, until at least 120,000 tests are done in about 2 months”.

Speaking further, governor Sanwo-Olu urged residents to take responsibility and obey social distancing measures, failure of which he said the government will review the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown currently being implemented.

“The gradual easing of this lockdown is dependent upon the compliance of each and every one of us, which is to #TakeResponsbility,” he said.

“As a government elected to uphold the security of its citizens, which includes health security, let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to review the terms of this easing if we do not see an improvement in the next couple of days. People have to take responsibility.”

He also reiterated the public health guidelines such as the use of face masks in public and maintaining social distancing, noting that the measures are designed to keep people safe.