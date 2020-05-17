Lagos State Discharges 15 More Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government says it has successfully managed and discharged fifteen more recovered COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres.

This was revealed on Sunday via the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle which noted that the recovered persons tested negative twice to the virus before their discharge.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the recovered COVID-19 patients include nine females and six males. They were discharged from the Lagos State COVID-19 isolation centres in Yaba, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Agidingbi, according to the tweet.

A further breakdown reveals that nine of the recovered patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; one from Agidingbi and five from the LUTH isolation centre.

With the number, Lagos State has now discharged 623 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State.

As of Saturday night, May 16 2020, Lagos State has recorded 2,373 cases of COVID-19 with 1, 796 cases still active with thirty-six persons dying, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

