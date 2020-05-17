Three Dubai Evacuees Test Positive For COVID-19

Three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced this on Sunday via his Twitter handle.

He said the evacuees tested positive following a test conducted on them and have been admitted to the COVID-19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

According to Professor Abayomi, the state will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He appealed to the residents of the state, particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with the government’s COVID-19 response team at all times.

Read the tweets by the commissioner below:

#COVID19Lagos Alert🔊 3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them. Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols. pic.twitter.com/BTg9ELLjsz — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 17, 2020

I again urge Lagos residents and particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with our #COVID19 response team as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances. Let’s continue to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 17, 2020

