Three Dubai Evacuees Test Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated May 17, 2020
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during community testing as part of effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

 

Three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced this on Sunday via his Twitter handle.

He said the evacuees tested positive following a test conducted on them and have been admitted to the COVID-19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

According to Professor Abayomi, the state will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He appealed to the residents of the state, particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with the government’s COVID-19 response team at all times.

Read the tweets by the commissioner below:

 

