IGP Rescinds Order On Movement Of Essential Workers

Channels Television  
Updated May 19, 2020
A file photo of IGP Mohammed Adamu. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun
The Inspector-General of Police has rescinded an order restricting the movement of essential workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Channels Television reported on how essential workers were restricted from moving within Lagos at the beginning of the 8 pm curfew imposed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to security officials enforcing the order, health workers and journalists were not allowed to move after 8 pm.

However, in a statement late Tuesday, IGP Mohammed Adamu said essential workers can now go about their essential duties.

 

The IGP directed all “Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.”

 

 



