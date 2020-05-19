IGP Rescinds Order On Movement Of Essential Workers

The Inspector-General of Police has rescinded an order restricting the movement of essential workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Channels Television reported on how essential workers were restricted from moving within Lagos at the beginning of the 8 pm curfew imposed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to security officials enforcing the order, health workers and journalists were not allowed to move after 8 pm.

However, in a statement late Tuesday, IGP Mohammed Adamu said essential workers can now go about their essential duties.

Covid-19: Enforcement of Restriction Orders All essential workers including Medical Personnel,Firefighters, Ambulance Services,Journalists,etc are exempted from the restriction of movement associated with both the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the Federation. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 19, 2020

The IGP directed all “Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commands Commissioners of Police to give effect to these exemptions whilst enforcing the restriction orders.”