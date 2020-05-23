Buhari Mourns Ex-Supreme Court Justice Karibi-Whyte

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his condolences to the people of Rivers State over the passing of a legal icon, Justice Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte.

Karibi-Whyte, a retired Supreme Court justice who hailed from Rivers state, died on Friday in Port Harcourt aged 80.

In a statement released by Presidency spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, Buhari described Karibi-Whyte as an “erudite jurist” who “lived and led by example”.

Read the Presidency’s full statement below: