Police Kill Eight ‘Most Wanted’ Kidnappers In Taraba

Operatives of the Nigerian Police in Taraba state have killed eight notorious kidnappers who have been on their wanted lists for months.

The hoodlums were killed in Bali local government area of the state after reliable intelligence gathering that the miscreants were set to kidnap some residents of the local government area.

This was made known by the state’s police public relations officer, David Misal when he paraded the remains of the eight kidnappers on Friday.

According to Misal, on sighting operatives of the Nigerian police, the kidnappers opened fire and a gun duel ensued which led to their deaths and recovery of army camouflage, arms, and ammunition.

Misal warned criminal elements to surrender or desist from their criminal acts or face the full wrath of the law.