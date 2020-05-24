President Buhari, Family Observe Eid Prayers At Home

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family members on Sunday morning observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The prayers were held at the villa with members of the first family including the First Lady Aisha; their son Yusuf, and other children in attendance.

President Buhari observed the Eid prayers at home this year, as against the usual tradition of going to prayer grounds, in line with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) directive against mass gathering to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

At the end of the prayers, he urged Nigerians to observe health advisories, noting that these measures will help in curtailing the spread of the virus.

The presidency had earlier on Saturday announced that President Buhari will be observing Eid prayers at home.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while making the announcement said the President’s decision to pray at home is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III which suspended all congregational prayers.

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto & President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the PTF on COVID-19.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading,” Shehu said.

This year’s Edi-el-Fitri is being held amid Coronavirus pandemic which has caused thousands of death globally and hundreds of fatality in Nigeria.

See below photos of President Buhari observing Eid with his family at home: