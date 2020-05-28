Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa CAN Chairman

Channels Television  
Updated May 28, 2020

 

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa state Chapter, Bishop Joseph Masin, has been abducted.

The state Commissioner of police Bola Longe who confirmed the incident said the abductors of the CAN Chairman went with him on motorcycles.

He said few minutes to the hour of twelve, Wednesday night,gunmen stormed the residence of the Chairman at Bukan Sidi area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Bola Longe added that the police have intensified surveillance ensure immediate release of Mister Masin.



