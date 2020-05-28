Police Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

As part of the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of the Zamfara State Government being spare-headed by the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, operatives of the command have rescued twelve kidnapped victims from their abductors .

The Zamfara State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu , said in a statement that the victims who were kidnapped two weeks ago, were rescued by security operatives in collaboration with some repentant bandits who ambushed the kidnappers on Wednesday, May the 27th.

According to the police spokesman, the rescue of the victims is a fulfillment of the pledge made by the repentant bandits to fight their colleagues who have refused to toe the line of peace and reconciliation and presented by the Zamfara State Government.

.

He commended the repentant bandits for the confidence they reposed in the state government and security agencies especially the police, in ensuring that the peace process succeeds.

The spokesman also called on the repentant bandits to sustain the tempo of their support and assured that security agencies will continue to partner with them to ensure peace and stability in Zamfara State.

