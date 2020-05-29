Alleged Exam Malpractice: Court Strikes Out Charges Against Senator Adeleke

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case against Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Adeleke was charged to court by the Federal Government over alleged exam malpractice.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Simon Lough filed an application for the withdrawal of charges against the Senator.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Eekwo in his ruling on Friday, in turn, discharged Senator Adeleke with the view of Mr Lough’s (the prosecutor) decision to withdraw the charges against him.

Senator Adeleke was the former governorship candidate of the PDP in the last Osun State governorship election.

He was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in October 2018 alongside Sikiru Adeleke (who is said to be the Senator’s relative), Aregbesola Mufutau (the school principal), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (a teacher).

Senator Adeleke and Mr Sikiru were accused of impersonation, both registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar school, Ojo-Aro, Osun state to enable them to sit for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017 while the other defendants were accused of aiding the commission in the alleged offence.

Although the prosecutor declined to speak on camera, the representative of Senator Adeleke, Dr. Alex Izinyon, however, applauded the ruling of the court.

Following the development, Justice Ekwo has fixed June 25 and 26 for the trial of other defendants.