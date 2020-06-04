Advertisement

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In Mexico Exceed 1,000 For First Time

Updated June 4, 2020
Mexico on Wednesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, the office of the health secretary announced.

The daily death toll of 1,092 was more than double the 470 fatalities reported the day before. Health undersecretary Hugh Lopez-Gatell explained the stark jump by saying that some of the deaths recorded on Wednesday had occurred more than two weeks earlier.

The country has now recorded 101,238 cases, the office said.

