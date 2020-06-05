Gunmen Abduct Chinese National In Ebonyi

Gunmen have abducted a Chinese national from a mining site at Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

She explained that the abduction was reported to the police on Wednesday, saying an employee of the mining company revealed that the armed men numbering about 20 stormed the site and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Odah, however, noted that the police have yet to establish the motive behind the abduction, although they have begun a preliminary investigation into the kidnap.

According to her, the gunmen initially abducted two Chinese nationals but later dropped one along the bush after much pressure from the local vigilante officials and the police.

The command spokesman urged the residents to go about their lawful activities with an assurance that the police were doing everything possible to ensure the Chinese national was rescued.