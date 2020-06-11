Advertisement

BREAKING: Senate Passes N10.805trn Revised 2020 Budget

Channels Television  
Updated June 11, 2020
A file photo of lawmakers during plenary in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

 

Members of the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly have passed the revised 2020 budget of N10,805,544,664,642.

The lawmakers passed the budget during plenary on Thursday, a day after members of the House of Representatives approved the same figure.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the sum of N2,488,789,433,344 is for capital expenditure and recurrent non-debt expenditure has N4,942,269,241,984.

The executive also allocated N422,775,979,362 for statutory transfer, while N2,951,710,000,000 was budgeted for debt service.

More to follow…



