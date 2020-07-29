Enugu Governor Signs N146.3bn Revised 2020 Budget

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed into law the revised 2020 budget of N146.3billion.

The budget represents a 13.6 per cent decrease after a downward review from N169.5 billion initially proposed in December 2019.

Out of the budget size, the capital expenditure stands at N69. 7billion while the recurrent expenditure is N76.5billion, representing 48 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

Governor Ugwuanyi signed the budget on Wednesday in the presence of his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, members of the State Executive Council, among other top government functionaries.

While thanking the lawmakers for their diligent and expeditious passage of the budget, the governor said he is optimistic that the budget of responsive and accountable governance will enable his administration to consolidate its developmental agenda.

The budget was revised in response to the negative consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the economy.