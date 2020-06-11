COVID-19 Spike: Ogun Govt Urges Residents To Remain Calm

The Ogun state government has asked residents to remain calm in the wake of a spike in positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the state.

This comes as the state records 108 active cases of the virus in one day,the highest since the index case was recorded on February 27,2020

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker in a press statement in Abeokuta, said the spike was a consequence of increased population sampling and increased testing capacity to 600 daily, saying there was no cause for alarm, as majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

She emphasized the need for people to focus on the outcome of the cases, which had been favourable for the State adding that, more patients were being discharged, while only 13 fatalities have been recorded , which was about three percent of the total confirmed cases recorded so far.

The commissioner called on residents to continue to act responsibly by observing all the necessary precautions such as physical distancing, use of nose masks, respiratory and personal hygiene.

“We are extremely fortunate with the outcomes of the cases so far. We have low mortality and many of the cases are asymptomatic. Also, we have discharged 202 patients as of today. That is close to half of the total confirmed cases so far. She said

“Our government is continuously learning more about the pattern of COVID-19 in our communities,this has informed our decision making in the process of defining our new norm, which explained why we have decentralized sample collection and integrated it into health facilities within communities, as well as commencing community-based management of COVID-19”.

The Commissioner said the State would continue to remain vigilant and monitor the emerging trend, while following best practices to execute appropriate measures to curb the pandemic.