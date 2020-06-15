Lagos Senator, Bayo Osinowo, Is Dead

The lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Bayo Osinowo, is dead.

A close source to the late senator confirmed the news to Channels Television on Monday.

According to him, Senator Osinowo died in the morning at the age of 64.

He was a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The late lawmaker was elected into the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 23, during the last general elections.

Until his death, he served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Investment.