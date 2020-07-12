Sanwo-Olu Mourns Another Lawmaker, Says His Death Is A Reminder For Ongoing COVID-19 Battle

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Kosofe II State Constituency, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, who passed on early Friday after a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described late Buraimoh as a true democrat who did his best for the people he served at various levels both as Local Government Chairman and until his sudden demise, legislator representing Kosofe II.

While expressing his shock over the death of the lawmaker, the governor sympathised with the immediate family of the departed, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leaders and members of the State House of Assembly, as well as people of his immediate constituency.

Read Also: Lagos Senator, Bayo Osinowo, Is Dead

He also advised the late lawmaker’s constituents to see his death as the will of Allah, noting that no one would have ever imagined that the state would lose another very important personality to the Coronavirus, few days after a distinguished Senator.

The governor added that Buraimoh’s death, though painful, should be a reminder to all that the battle against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

He said: “The death of Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is painful. He died at a time the State had stepped up her fight in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. We must not allow the death of Hon. Buraimoh to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the State’s social and political landscape. He died at a time when the member of his constituency and indeed the entire Lagos need his service most.

“There is no doubt that Hon. Buraimoh would be missed by the entire political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Kosofe, which he served passionately as a local government chairman and also represented in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the soul of our beloved Tunde Buraimoh eternal rest, grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”